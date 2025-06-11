Famous face and former I'm a Celeb contestant spotted in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Writer and radio and television star Richard Coles was seen roaming around Bridgnorth on Wednesday.

The 2024 'I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant let fans know of his whereabouts in a post on X.

Accompanied by a picture of the Shropshire town, his post said: "At Bridgnorth, which has - you may be interested to know - both Pride and a funicular."

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway could be seen in the distance of Coles' picture.

The writer, radio presenter and Church of England priest came to prominence as the instrumentalist of pop band, The Communards.

He is regarded, and often described, as Britain's 'most famous' Vicar, and is a regular contributor to television shows such as QI, Would I Lie to You? and Have I Got News for You.