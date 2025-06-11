Llandrindod Wells town councillors urged to take part in school transformation consultation

Powys County Council is currently consulting on the plans to education in mid Powys, which could see a new Welsh-medium all-age school established as well as significant investment in two school buildings, are to be considered by Cabinet later this month.

It is considering options on how to move forward with its plans for Ysgol Calon Cymru, which has campus in Llandrindod Wells and Builth Wells.

The county council says the proposals, would be delivered in two phases, with phase one in September 2027, a new Welsh medium all-age school being established on the current Builth campus of Ysgol Calon Cymru.

This would mean that all Welsh-medium pupils from Builth Wells C.P. School would transfer to the new Welsh-medium all-age school in September 2027 and Builth Wells C.P School would no longer have a Welsh stream

.Welsh-medium provision for Years 7, 8 and 9 would also be available at the new school with pupils transferring from Ysgol Calon Cymru.

Initially, this new school would share the Builth campus with Ysgol Calon Cymru with part of the building being remodelled to include accommodation suitable and safe for primary aged pupils. Pupils would continue to be able to join Ysgol Calon Cymru for English-medium provision on both the Builth Wells and Llandrindod campuses.

This would be a temporary arrangement until works to improve and extend Ysgol Calon Cymru's campus in Llandrindod Wells are completed.

From September 2027 Ysgol Calon Cymru would continue to have a Welsh-medium stream for Years 10 onwards but this will be phased out by September 2029.

Secondary-aged pupils wishing to have English-medium provision would continue to be able to access the Builth Wells campus of Ysgol Calon Cymru, until new facilities are available on the Llandrindod Wells campus.

The second phase, which would start in 2029 at the earliest would see capital investment at the Llandrindod Wells campus to improve and enhance the facilities, Ysgol Calon Cymru would then close its Builth Wells campus and operate solely from the Llandrindod campus. Free home-to-school transport would be provided for all eligible learners.

The new Welsh-medium all-age school would then take over the entire Builth Wells campus.

At a recent town council meeting, Llandrindod Wells mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva and town clerk Jane Johnston encouraged members to take part in the consultation.

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said “They are holding their consultation on the schools. Please respond to it as individuals. I am sure it is something Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond and I will be thinking and talking about in the future.”

Ms Johnston added: “The more submissions they get in the better. We encourage everyone to at least read the proposal and at least there is a decent lead in this time, as the consultantation runs until July 2.”