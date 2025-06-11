Better communication between Powys County Council and town and community councils is key to the success of Sustainable Powys, councillors have been told

Llandrindod Wells town councillors Chris Owen (Blue) and Jamie Jones recently attended a Sustainable Powys meeting in Brecon and said it was more positive than previous meetings.

The meeting heard from Councillor Matthew Dorrance - Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys and Councillor Sian Cox - Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys

Councillor Cox reaffirmed that the relationship between Powys County Council and Town and Community councils needs improvement and that the current changes are NOT about transferring services.

She said she is keen to support Powys County Council to work ‘on the ground’ to be part of the effort to build community resilience and that town and community councillors and Powys County Council can ‘collaborate as equals’.

There is a focus on building community led initiatives, to help reduce demand on services and assist residents to be healthier and more connected in their communities.

She stated that there are changes in adult social care to help achieve this and that she is leading to change the way that Powys County Council interacts with community councils, helping to develop new models to aid communication between local and regional government.

These meetings are a test of such changes and she is looking for feedback as to how best achieve better collaboration.

Sian said they need to be able to share information effectively and, therefore, a Town and Community Council Resource Hub is in development. This resource will be for town and community councillors only, allowing them to collaborate more across broader areas. It is

Hoped it may be live by the end of June.

The website https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/ is already live, which is an opportunity for members of the public to have their voice heard.

Sian re-iterated that they are asking for feedback as to how this communication can be improved, so there is an opportunity to be involved in the development of this service moving forwards.

She also mentioned the role of PAVO and their ‘community connectors’ at https://www.pavo.org.uk/help-for-people/community-connectors/

Their plan is to break the point of contact down into our various localities and the create ‘Local area co-ordinator’ role to help to communicate more effectively with the other jurisdictions.

This is part of a new social model for health and well-being, a part of their ‘social prescribing

framework for Wales’.

People at the meeting were also shown a new online reporting tool for people to report problems and make it easier for problems to be identified. It is nearing completion. There was also talk of the development of an app moving forwards.

The next part of the consultation was held by a members of the Powys Teaching Health Board which has launched a conversation called ‘Better Together’ with a commitment to work with residents to create safe, quality services in Powys.

PTHB stated that the biggest challenges in Powys are the ageing population,

the proportion of people of working age is decreasing, the hospitals / buildings that serve our health system are outdated, are expensive to maintain and are not necessarily fit for purpose in this modern age, there is more need for personalised approach to services and too many patients are spending too long in hospital and PHTB are looking to find ways to strengthen care in the community and help people to return home more quickly in order to aid their recovery.

Councillor Owen said: “To summarise, there seem to be a great thirst for feedback and input from both PCC and the PHTB in regards to these important issues.

“There is an opportunity for our voices to be heard, so now is potentially a great time to get involved in the conversation and help to guide the process moving forwards, for the benefits of our residents.”