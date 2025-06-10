Rhayader children's day care centre shines in glowing inspection report

The Welsh-medium early-years setting in Rhayader is celebrating after receiving an ‘excellent’ rating across all areas in a recent joint inspection by Estyn and Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW).

Cylch Meithrin Rhaeadr with 24 places for two to five year olds, was praised for its outstanding provision in well-being, learning, care and development, teaching, environment, and leadership.

The report highlights the setting as a shining example of early years education in Wales, with a strong emphasis on Welsh language, community involvement, and child-led learning.

Inspectors noted that children at the setting are happy, confident, and thriving, with excellent opportunities to explore, play, and learn both indoors and in the setting’s exceptional outdoor environment.

The report also commended the team’s nurturing approach, strong community links, and commitment to promoting Welsh culture and language.

Claire Evans, Responsible Individual at Cylch Meithrin Rhaeadr, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of the inspection. This report is a testament to the dedication, passion, and teamwork of our staff, the support of our families, and the joy and curiosity of our children.

“We are especially proud that our commitment to Welsh language, community values, and child-led learning has been recognised so strongly. We look forward to continuing to grow and inspire.”

The setting’s innovative approach includes real-life learning experiences such as caring for animals, visiting local care homes, and engaging in community fundraising.

These activities not only enrich children’s learning but also strengthen their sense of belonging and social responsibility.

The inspectors said; “The leader has created a warm, caring and homely atmosphere where all practitioners feel valued.

“The setting is an excellent example of strong partnerships with parents, local businesses, the community and external organisations to support children's well-being and

development. The leader has established meaningful links, creating practical learning opportunities, such as working with local shops to help children to learn about money and

healthy choices. Experiences such as visits to a pet shop, swimming and the park extend

Staff members and Claire Evans, Responsible Individual at Cylch Meithrin Rhaeadr. Image Cylch Meithrin Rhaeadr

develop a sense of social responsibility.”

Cylch Meithrin Rhaeadr has been invited to share its best practices nationally through case studies on its outdoor learning and community partnerships.

The only recommendation made was to further develop opportunities to promote children’s awareness of various cultures and needs

For more information or to read the full inspection report, visit www.estyn.gov.wales or www.careinspectorate.wales