Shifnal student taking on monumental challenge in aid of charity that saved his dad's life

Jack Pitchford from Shifnal will walk the some 215-mile length of the Severn Way, raising funds for stem cell transplant charity Anthony Nolan.

The 20-year-old has decided to take on the feat after his father, Phil, received a stem cell transplant in 2018 for myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer.

Starting on June 22, with three of his friends, Jack will walk an average of 15 miles a day, camping along the lengthy route.

He will begin at the source of the River Severn in Plynlimon, Wales and is aiming to arrive in Bristol approximately three weeks later after passing through Powys, Shropshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.

Jack expressed his gratitude to the charity that matched his dad with a stem cell donor and has appealed for donations as he seeks to reach a £3,000 target.

He said: "I am excited to raise funds because Anthony Nolan matched a stem cell donor for my dad which allowed him to successfully complete his transplant, allowing him to live a now fit and healthy life, forever grateful for his anonymous donor.

"I owe Anthony Nolan everything - this walk goes little way in repaying my gratitude, but I hope with the help of your selfless donations we can help save more lives."

The 20-year-old has raised more than £1,800 for Anthony Nolan so far.

The charity was set up in 1974 by Shirley Nolan to find a match for her son Anthony who had a rare blood disorder. Sadly, a match was not found for Anthony, and he died aged seven in 1979, but the charity has helped more than 22,000 people receive a lifesaving transplant.

Laura Kirkwood, Head of Supporter Led Fundraising at Anthony Nolan, added: "We’re delighted that Jack is raising money for Anthony Nolan, events like these are crucial to funding our lifesaving work.

"Thanks to fundraisers like Jack, we can continue to advocate for those in need of a stem cell transplant, make lifesaving connections between patients and strangers, and developing new technologies so that more patients can survive and thrive. We can also continue cutting the time to transplant so more people have better chances of a longer, healthier life."

You can donate on Jack's JustGiving page here.