Police confirm three people taken to hospital after three-car Mid Wales crash
Three people were taken to hospital after a three-car crash in Mid Wales, police have confirmed.
The incident, which took place shortly before noon on Saturday (June 7), closed the A483 for a number of hours between Newtown and Abermule.
Now Dyfed Powys Police has confirmed that three people were taken to hospital after the crash.
A spokesman for the force said: "Police were called at 11.55am, Saturday, June 7, to a report of a three-vehicle collision.
"A silver Audi, red Vauxhall Corsa and a black BMW were involved in the collision on the A483 near Abermule.
“Three people were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
"Road closures were in place with one carriageway opening at 3.20pm and the road fully open at 4.25pm.”