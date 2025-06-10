Police confirm three people taken to hospital after three-car Mid Wales crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident, which took place shortly before noon on Saturday (June 7), closed the A483 for a number of hours between Newtown and Abermule.

Now Dyfed Powys Police has confirmed that three people were taken to hospital after the crash.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police were called at 11.55am, Saturday, June 7, to a report of a three-vehicle collision.

"A silver Audi, red Vauxhall Corsa and a black BMW were involved in the collision on the A483 near Abermule.

“Three people were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"Road closures were in place with one carriageway opening at 3.20pm and the road fully open at 4.25pm.”