New door-to-door bus service launches in Tenbury Wells - here's everything you need to know

The Tenbury Shopper has been launched in Tenbury Wells by Tenbury Transport Trust.

The new service will operate every Tuesday, collecting people from 10.45am to 12.30pm.

Residents using the new service last Tuesday

Users can book the service to collect them from home.

The mini-bus service will then ferry passengers into town, allowing them to go to appointments, visit the shops or meet up with family and friends.

It will then return people their homes.

A spokesperson for the Tenbury Transport Trust, said: “Need to pop up to Co-op to collect a parcel? Can you walk into town but need help getting back home with the shopping? Visiting a friend on the other side of town? Get down to the post office/bank/library and anywhere else in town. We provide door to door transport and a friendly face.

“The Tenbury Shopper begins as a rural route collecting passengers in the villages of the Teme Valley and can then also pick up and drop off clients in Burford, Teme Street, Bromyard Rd, Tenbury Business Park and anywhere else within Tenbury.

“This gives passengers an opportunity to make and attend appointments, visit the independent shops within town, get a haircut, collect prescriptions and parcels and so much more.”

To book the service call: 01584 810491.