Police search on for missing girl in Kington

Natasha was last seen at her home in Kington around 11pm last night (Monday 9 June).

It is thought she could be wearing a flat cap, a red or spotty scarf and a waistcoat.

She is described as around 5’6” tall, of a slim build with short brown hair.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Natasha or has information on her whereabouts to please get in touch.

Call 01432 347160 immediately if you can help.