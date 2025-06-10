Repeated illness and being ‘jumbled up on dates’ led to a Llandrindod Wells woman breaching her community order

Bronwen Lonsdale-Lowther admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order, when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 26 year-old of Maesderwen, Temple Street failed to attend a planned probation office appointment on April 8 and April 15 and she failed to provide acceptable evidence within the required timeframe.

The community order was made by Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on January 22 2025.

Probation officer Donna Davies told the court that initially Lonsdale-Lowther’s compliance with the order had been quite sporadic and there were a couple of appointments where she said she forgot the time and did not realise the importance of the court order.

But she said her engagement has improved quite significantly and she does benefit from personal support as she has had a lot of trauma and difficulties in her life.

Lonsdale-Lowther said she is committed to working with the Probation Service and to completing the order. She said she keeps getting illnesses and she had got a ‘bit jumbled up with the dates’.

Magistrates fined her £60 and ordered her to pay £60 costs and the community order will continue to run