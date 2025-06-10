Rhayader meadow stroll to learn how to manage special scientific sites

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 24 from 2pm until 4pm.

Join the Elan Valley’s team for a walk through the beautiful meadows at Penglaneinon to see and learn to identify the diversity of flowers in these grasslands and to hear about how we manage the Site of Special Scientific Interest meadows.

Book your place now via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/elan-meadows-summer-stroll-tickets-1329717864929?aff=oddtdtcreator

Those taking part in the walk should meet at the Elan Estate Office for 2pm and it is free of charge.

The postcode is SN931649 and What3Words: ///barefoot.quibble.wager

For more information call 01597 810449, email info@elanvalleytrust.org or visit www.elanvalley.org.uk