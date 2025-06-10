Date consultation over homes plan for historic former Aga site is set to take place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Homes is to host the event in Coalbrookdale on Thursday, June 12, between 3pm and 6pm.

It said people will be able to find out about its intentions to submit a full planning application for around 97 new homes on the former foundry site off Wellington Road, Coalbrookdale.

A planning inspector previously rejected an appeal over a bid to build 101 homes at the same location.

Ahead of this Thursday's event Shropshire Homes said the planning application will include detailed proposals for the site that have been "carefully designed in the local vernacular", and are "sympathetically designed to reflect the sites historic setting".

It added that the proposal would also rejuvenate an area of former industrial use.

As well as new homes, the organisation scheme will include "enhancements to biodiversity" and "areas of new public realm", as well as "important information that will tell the story of the area and its place in the industrial revolution".

Rob Perrins, technical director at Shropshire Homes, said: “We are really excited to share our plans with local residents and businesses after many months of preparatory work. This site will help to provide much needed homes for the area and will help to maintain the vitality of key village services in Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge.”

A drop-in consultation will be held at The Glass Classroom, Ironbridge Gorge Museums, Coalbrookdale on Thursday 12th June between 3pm - 6pm.