County's police launches 'voluntary resignation scheme' to stave off compulsory redundancies

The move, by West Mercia Police, which covers Shropshire, Herefordshire, and Worcestershire, has been confirmed by its chief constable Richard Cooper, and the region's Conservative police and crime commissioner, John Campion.

In a joint statement the pair said that two new schemes were being introduced in an effort to prevent the need for more compulsory redundancies this year.

They said the move was required to ensure the 'long-term financial stability of the force'.

The statement said: "Over the past year, West Mercia Police, along with many other public sector organisations, has had to make significant savings and improve efficiencies.

"This has also included some redundancies in non-police officer roles. While these measures have helped achieve crucial savings, further reductions are necessary to ensure long-term financial stability of the force.

"We are committed and required by the Government, through the way they provide some funding, to maintain our police officer numbers.

"Having to make these decisions, which are affecting police staff, certainly doesn’t de-value the amazing contribution that they bring to West Mercia Police and the communities they serve.

"We remain committed to safeguarding jobs wherever possible, recognising the importance every role plays in providing a quality police service to the public.

"To support this, West Mercia Police is introducing two voluntary schemes to minimise the need for further compulsory redundancies this year.

"The two schemes are; a voluntary and temporary reduction in hours initiative, and a Mutually Agreed Resignation Scheme (MARS) that will allow staff of the force and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) to voluntarily resign with a lump sum payment.

"Both initiatives will contribute to financial savings by leaving the vacated hours or roles unfilled. It’s important to note that police officers are not eligible to take part in the MARS scheme.

"Other police forces and public sector organisations have successfully used similar approaches. We believe these measures, along with a police-staff recruitment freeze, will help stabilise our financial position while ensuring that we continue to respond to emergencies and keep our communities safe."