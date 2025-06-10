Builth Wells Town Council has clarified its shower charges after a woman complained

The charges include a £1 fee to gain access to the shower block and then a further £2 cost for the price of a shower.

A woman complained that it was not clear and she thought the £1 she paid on entry would have paid for the shower.

She said she had to get some more money to pay for the shower and she had to pay the door fee again!

Town clerk Louise Hammond said the council has now put a notice up explaining that they will have to pay for the shower once they get inside the block.

Members agreed to the action.

They were also told that the honesty boxes and shower collections at the toilets on the Groe had brought in £458 recently.