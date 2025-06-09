Wedding guest punched 'lifelong friend' and broke his jaw in drunken rampage at Telford venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Drunk Jason Millward, aged 41, gave his friend a present which wasn’t very Christmassy when he lost his rag at the Hadley Park Hotel in Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Magistrates Court, was told that lorry driver Millward had been rowing outside the venue with his dad on December 23, 2023 before his friend came out and played peacemaker.

“That seemed to do the trick,” said Zahra Baqri, prosecuting, explaining that the argument was initially de-escalated.

However, it kicked off again between Millward and his father, so the victim, who also drives lorries for a living, went back outside to tell Millward to stop what he was doing.

Millward’s father soon ended up on the floor, and on his way back inside the venue, Millward punched his old friend in the face twice, leaving him with a fractured jaw.

The injury left the victim unable to close his mouth properly or eat certain foods. He also had to have six weeks off work.