Views on highways and transport services sought - whether it's road or footpath conditions or public transport

Whether it's the condition of roads and footpaths or public transport and the quality of cycling facilities, Shropshire Council is encouraging residents to express their honest views in this year’s annual National Highways and Transport (NHT) Public Satisfaction survey.

A questionnaire is being sent to a minimum random sample of at least 3,300 residents in the authority's area. Local and national results will then be published in October this year.

Shropshire Council is one of 111 councils who have signed up to the survey. Members of the public will be asked the same questions regardless of which council area they live in.

Answers from residents in the county will be compared with the views of residents in other council areas across England and Scotland.

The survey, in its 18th year, is the largest collaboration between councils.

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and environment, David Vasmer said: "This survey gives people across the Shropshire Council area an opportunity to say which services they think the council should prioritise.

"The results will be one of several ways that the council can assess what to improve first, and I would therefore encourage anyone who receives a questionnaire to complete it.”

Rob Wilson, Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, added: "This survey is about understanding customer views better and working together to deliver the best outcomes for local residents so will provide us with some really useful information about what local people think about our highways and transport services."

Residents who receive the questionnaire can complete the survey online if they prefer.

Last year’s survey results and further information is available at: www.nhtnetwork.co.uk