'They are blooming beautiful' - floral displays set Market Drayton apart from other towns, says Mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Each year, Market Drayton Town Council funds the creation and installation of hanging baskets, mangers and pole tops around the area.

This week, 77 baskets, 29 mangers and 35 pole tops have been erected in Market Drayton, providing some beautiful colour and stunning scenery.

Baskets have also been provided for town centre shops and businesses.

New floral displays have been installed in Market Drayton. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council.

A post by Market Drayton Town Council revealed the floral displays in all their glory and said they have been installed to "benefit the town".

And residents were also asked if they agreed that the floral displays looked "stunning".

Mayor of Market Drayton Tim Manton said the floral displays make the north Shropshire stand out from others in the county.

The town council provides 77 baskets, 29 mangers and 35 pole tops throughout the town. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council.

Expressing his delight at their installation, he said: "They are blooming beautiful!

"What can you say, the floral displays in this town are so brilliant. In summer time, they make this town.

"I firmly believe that they set us apart from other towns in Shropshire because they are simply so good.

The town council provides 77 baskets, 29 mangers and 35 pole tops throughout the town. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council.

"They signify the start of the summer. They brighten and smarten up the town and give everybody a really good feeling. I am over the moon that they have gone up and I am looking forward to seeing them bloom over the summer months."

Residents, businesses and schools in Market Drayton have been encouraged to take part in this year's bloom competition.

Categories and prizes for this year's competition were decided at a meeting of Market Drayton Town Council last week. First prize in each category is a £30 voucher, a trophy and a plaque.

New hanging baskets and floral displays have been installed in Market Drayton. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council.

Residents can download an application form from Market Drayton Town Council's website or collect one from the Town Hall. The closing date for entries is Friday, July 11.

Further information about the competition and categories can be found here.