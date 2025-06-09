Six candidates will be contesting the Llanidloes by-election next month

The deadline for candidate nominations was late on Friday afternoon, June 6 and the election is set to take place on Thursday, July 3.

Canvassing is already in full swing as candidates and their supporters pounded the streets of Llanidloes looking for votes over the weekend.

The election follows the resignation of veteran councillor Liberal Democrat Gareth Morgan last month, after more than 50 year representing the town in both the 1974 to 1996 and current version of Powys County Council.

All mainstream political parties in Wales have put a candidate forward with two of them having served as county councillors in the past.

Former cabinet member for education portfolio holder Phyl Davies who represented the Blaen Hafren ward between 2017 and 2022, has thrown his hat in the ring for the Conservative party.

While his Tory predecessor in the now extinct Blaen Hafren ward from 2012 to 2017, Graham Jones will be standing on the Reform UK ticket.

Applications to register to vote need to reach Powys County Council’s electoral registration officer by midnight on June 17.

Applications for a postal votes need to be made to the council’s electoral registration officer by 5 pm on Wednesday, June 18.

The deadline for application to vote by proxy is 5pm on Wednesday, June 25.

Applications can be made online by visiting – https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Here is the full list of candidates:

David Dennis Campbell – Independent

Phylip Rhys Davies – Welsh Conservative

Trudy Davies – Welsh Labour

Victoria Louise Evans – Plaid Cymru

Fleur Frantz-Morgans – Welsh Liberal Democrats.

Graham Maurice Jones – Reform UK.

For more information go to www.powys.gov.uk/elections and click on Find out about upcoming elections.