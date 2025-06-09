Peter Rhodes on free meals, political wallflowers and the secret of perfect packing
Star columnist gives his views on the government's plans for free school meals, ministers and his summer holidays
Plus
By Peter Rhodes
Published
I caught a snatch of a radio debate in which someone promised that free school meals would help “hard working people.” So who will help the freeloaders, the skivers, the workshy and the feckless? I think we should be told.
Another week, another series of line-ups starring Joe and Josie Public as moving wallpaper for government announcements. You know the sort of thing. A minister arrives at some factory or college to make a statement about this or that and a few dozen employees are dragooned into the room to stand behind the Great Man / Woman as the pontificating begins. They are politicians' wallflowers.