Peter Rhodes on free meals, political wallflowers and the secret of perfect packing

I caught a snatch of a radio debate in which someone promised that free school meals would help “hard working people.” So who will help the freeloaders, the skivers, the workshy and the feckless? I think we should be told.

Another week, another series of line-ups starring Joe and Josie Public as moving wallpaper for government announcements. You know the sort of thing. A minister arrives at some factory or college to make a statement about this or that and a few dozen employees are dragooned into the room to stand behind the Great Man / Woman as the pontificating begins. They are politicians' wallflowers.