MP opens new state-of-the-art STEM building at Shrewsbury school and welcomes free school meal expansion

The Government recently announced major changes to free school meal eligibility that will come into effect from September 2026.

Any child whose parents receive Universal Credit will be eligible for a free school meal, regardless of their income.

The Government said this change will make 500,000 more pupils eligible for free school meals.

Upon her visit to Shrewsbury Academy where she opened their new state-of-the-art Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) building, Julia Buckley MP welcomed the move, saying it was a "huge" step forward for pupils and staff.

MP for Shrewsbury Julia Buckley opens the new STEM building at Shrewsbury Academy.

She said: "It’s been quite a week on the education front, both nationally and locally. It’s been a great week.

"It’s fantastic news for Shrewsbury families. Up to 4,820 families will now save £500 a year thanks to this scheme.

"I am delighted with this news from the Government, but It was a real honour for me on Friday to be invited to cut the ribbon and officially open a brand new, state-of-the-art STEM building at the Shrewsbury Academy, funded by the Marches Academy Trust and the Department for Education.

"With staff, students, governors and contractors all in attendance, the event reflected the strong sense of community and the positive momentum the school is building. I have been working closely with the leadership team for a number of months and will continue to support them.

"They have worked incredibly hard, and the results are now beginning to speak for themselves. This is another huge step forward for the school, its pupils, and everyone associated with Shrewsbury Academy."