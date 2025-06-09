Motorists set for more than a month of disruption along road in Shrewsbury - here's when and why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cadent Gas is to carry out gas main replacement works on Crowmere Road from July 21 until August 29.

Shropshire Council said works will take place from outside Crowmoor Baptist Church up to the junction with Flagwall.

A one-way closure will be enforced during the first two weeks of works, preventing traffic accessing Crowmere Road from the A5112 Crowmere Roundabout.

Motorists will not have access to Crowmere Road from the roundabout for two weeks. Picture: Google.

The council said this is to allow operatives working on behalf of Cadent Gas to complete the works near to the roundabout in a safe manner.

While the one way closure is in place, traffic will be diverted via a signed diversion route. Access will be maintained to residential properties at all times.

Once works have progressed away from the roundabout, temporary multiway traffic lights will be installed and in place for the remainder of the scheme.

The council said affected residents and businesses will be notified of the works and advance warning signs will be erected on site two weeks prior to the scheme commencing.