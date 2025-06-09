Man rescued by firefighters after sustaining injury in Telford woodland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to Ercall Wood, Telford on Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called to the scene to help paramedics move the patient.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 6.05pm on Saturday, June 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Telford.

“Assisted ambulance with extrication of a patient from Ercall Wood.”

Two fire engines including the incident support unit were mobilised from Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.