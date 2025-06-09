Man repeatedly punched partner in the face after afternoon in Craven Arms pub
A man repeatedly punched his ex-partner in the face following an afternoon in the pub, a court was told.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Darrel Griffiths, 33 and of Sibdon Fields, Craven Arms, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Robert Holt, prosecuting, said that Griffiths had been at the Stokesay Inn with his victim on August 18 last year.
The court was told that after leaving and heading home Griffiths 'suddenly' punched the woman in the face 'several times', shouting that he intended to kill her.
The attack left her with bruising and swelling to her face.