Man arrested near Wem after 'large quantity' of cash and several bags of cannabis found in car

Officers from Wem's Safer Neighbourhood Team were carrying out patrols when they became suspicious of a vehicle travelling along the A49 at around 11pm on Sunday, June 8.

A police spokesperson said the officers indicated for the vehicle to pull over, and a search of the vehicle was carried out.

They added: "During the search a large quantity of cash was found inside the vehicle, along with bags of cannabis. The man was also drugs tested, which came back positive.

The A49 near Wem. Photo: Google

"A man, aged 30, was then arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intention to supply and drug driving.

"The man has been released on police bail as enquiries are carried out."