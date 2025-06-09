Hundreds brave rain to make Oswestry Community Games a roaring success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hundreds of residents, of all ages, turned out for the annual event on Sunday (June 8) at Cae Glas Park to celebrate community, sport, and fun.

Attendees enjoyed free activities at the event, provided by a diverse range of organisations. These included a variety of sports and dance while there was also a raffle in aid of Climbing Out that supports people who have sustained a life-changing injury or suffered from illness or trauma.

World record holding para-athlete and Atlantic rower Kelda Wood MBE was guest of honour at the 12th games of its kind. At the event's closing ceremony, she gave an inspiring speech and encouraged locals to take advantage of opportunities in the region.

The Oswestry Community Games was a roaring success.

Live music was again provided by Bartells and delighted those taking part while the Border Counties School of Gymnastics also provided several spectacular performances.

Speaking at the event, Mayor of Oswestry Rosie Radford thanked everyone for their support and the around 150 club volunteers involved.

Lead Organiser of the Oswestry Community Games, James Manford was over the moon with how it turned out and gave thanks to those who contributed.

"It was a delight to be in our beautiful park again and seeing so many activities going on," he said.

"Many thanks go to all our local sponsors - Oswestry Town Council, Oswestry BID, Oswestry Sports Forum, Bunning Gas, DRE Accountants Perspective Finance group, Oswestry Lions and Oswestry Life who make this event possible.

"Thank you to all the club volunteers who have given their time today so willingly, and to David Davies who was again in fine form as our MC for the day."

"I would also like to thank David Osselton from Oswestry Photographic Society for undertaking his role as our official photographer, to Mal Molloy as videographer who will create a permanent memory of today’s activities, our Mayor Rosie Radford, our town crier Phil Brown and to Sue Cameron who is head park keeper and her team for making the park yet again look so good and a relaxing place to be.

"Last but not least, my thanks go to my colleagues Kelly Clarke and Clive Knight, who work tirelessly throughout the year to help me make this great community event happen again”.