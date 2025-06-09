Firefighters and police called after six cows became stuck in canal near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to New Marton Locks in St Martins near Oswestry after reports of cows stuck in the canal on Sunday evening.

The call, which said six cows were stuck in the water, came in at around 8pm.

The Shropshire Union Canal at Hindford, near New Marton. Photo: Google

Two fire crews, including the rescue tender, were mobilised from Oswestry and Wellington stations. Officers from West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

Fortunately, a spokesperson for the fire service said, the cows had managed to "lead themselves out of the water without assistance".

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 8.40pm.