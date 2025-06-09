Dawley resident hit with £1,500 court bill for dumping rubbish outside her own home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council’s enforcement team prosecuted the woman for failing to dispose of household waste responsibly.

The rubbish that saw the resident fined

Waste was placed outside the defendant’s house in Dawley due to a lack of bin space and concerns about storing it in her garden, citing the presence of two young children.

However, the defendant pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 34 (2A) (6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and admitted not taking appropriate steps to ensure the safe disposal of household waste, which was left in a public area, posing a risk to hygiene.

During sentencing, the court heard how the fly-tip could have attracted vermin such as mice and posed a health hazard to the community. The court imposed a total penalty of £1,484.94.

Councillor Richard Overton, the council's deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said: “This was completely avoidable and a clear-cut case. Everyone has a duty to dispose of their waste responsibly.

“The outcome sends a clear message that we will not tolerate environmental offences that put our communities at risk. Our enforcement teams will investigate and act where necessary to keep our borough clean and safe.”

Residents are reminded that the council offers a bulky waste collection service and encourages anyone struggling with waste disposal to contact the council for advice and support. The borough’s two Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) are open seven days a week, 9am to 5pm, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Garden waste can also be taken to the HRCs and there is a year-round, fortnightly, free green bin collection.

For more information on waste disposal and enforcement, visit www.telford.gov.uk/waste.