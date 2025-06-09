Arts founders are honoured guests at garden party as they prepare to launch 2025 festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Westley and Jen Bone, founders of ShireFolk, were honoured guests at the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire’s Garden Party last Tuesday.

Westley and Jen at the garden party

The event, held at the picturesque Orleton Hall in Wellington, recognised individuals across the county for outstanding contributions to their communities.

Westley and Jen were invited by the Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner in recognition of their tireless volunteer work in support of the arts in Bridgnorth.

Through ShireFolk, the couple has championed local creativity, supporting music, performance, and community storytelling initiatives that have brought people together across generations. They also now organise the annual Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival which takes place in August.

“It was an absolutely wonderful afternoon,” said Jen Bone. “We felt incredibly honoured to be there alongside so many inspiring people who give their time to support Shropshire’s communities.

”The garden party, hosted by the Lord Lieutenant, brought together volunteers from a wide range of causes. It served as a celebration of civic spirit and dedication to community life in Shropshire."

Westley Bone added: “We’re deeply grateful to have been invited. Supporting the arts in Bridgnorth is a joy for us, and to have that recognised in such a beautiful setting was really special.

”The event at Orleton Hall featured music, refreshments, and the opportunity for guests to meet others committed to volunteering across the county."

Shire Folk continues to promote the cultural life of Bridgnorth, and Westley and Jen hope their recognition will inspire others to get involved in supporting the arts at a grassroots level.

Westley & Jen are inviting anyone who would like to volunteer behind the scenes at this year's Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival to a meeting at 8pm on Friday, June 13 at the White Lion in Bridgnorth.

"This is a great opportunity to meet new people and to help support the arts in Bridgnorth," added Westley.