We visit a much-loved pub at the beating heart of an idyllic Shropshire village - where everyone feels 'part of the group'

In small villages, pubs can become central hubs for all activities and a place where people meet up to eat, to drink or simply to catch up and also make newcomers feel welcome.

Set just to the south of Wem is the small village of Tilley, home to around 20 houses with Tudor frames and other historical touches.

It's also home to the Tilley Raven, a pub which has stood on the same site in the village since the 18th century and is a prominent sight on the road leading through the village, resplendent in white with bronze-coloured windows.

The Tilley Raven has a unique and distinctive look

It had been closed for a number of years before it was rescued by the Craft and Jam Venues group and reopened in late 2020, having been fully modernised and opened up inside with a contemporary look full of wood-panelled flooring and modern furniture.

The Tilley Raven is currently managed by general manager Kerry Taylor, who said she had been part of the Craft and Jam group for seven years and had always worked in hospitality.

She said that the pub's setting and feeling was what had attracted her to the pub in the first place.