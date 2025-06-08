Three-bedroom Telford home to be sold at auction with astonishingly low guide price
A vacant three-bedroom home in Telford is to go under the hammer with a low guide price next month.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This property on St. Matthews Road in Donnington will be sold at auction on July 10 through Bond Wolfe.
The mid-terraced property that stands back from the road behind a foregarden has a guide price of just £49,000.
The home boasts a porch, hall, reception room with a dining area, dining kitchen, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.
Meanwhile outside, the home offers a garden.
The listing adds that the property "benefits" from having a gas fired central heating system and UPVC double glazing, however, this is said to be "in need of modernisation".
Viewings of the property will be carried out on a block viewing basis. Times and dates will be available from Thursday, June 19.
The property will be sold via a live-streamed auction on Bond Wolfe's website.
Further information on the property and auction can be found here.