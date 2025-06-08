Shropshire community foundation celebrates £1.5m grant milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event, held at Tanners Wines in Shrewsbury, brought together local leaders, philanthropists, community champions, and supporters, to reflect on The Community Foundation’s impact and unveil exciting new initiatives aimed at deepening its support for the region.

The evening was a celebration of community spirit, resilience, and generosity.

The foundation's celebration evening was hosted at Tanners in Shrewsbury.

Guests heard inspiring stories from grant recipients and learned about the Foundation’s vision for the future, including more than £500,000 that has been secured for grant giving to support local communities this year.

A number of new Initiatives launched included 'Celebrating Shropshire’s Communities'.

It will see several new awards strands launched in 2026 as part of the Best Kept Village & Community competition following record interest this year.

It will expand to encompass a storytelling and engagement campaign that will shine a spotlight on the people, places, and projects that make Shropshire special.

Through multimedia and community events, the initiative is intended to amplify local voices and foster pride in place.

Another strand is 'Tackling Digital Isolation', a new programme aimed at bridging the digital divide by providing access to technology, training, and support for those at risk of digital exclusion, particularly older residents and rural communities.

The final fresh initiative is the 'Business for Community Impact', a partnership scheme designed to help local businesses give back to their communities through tailored social responsibility initiatives, volunteering opportunities, and matched funding programmes.

Steve Adams, Chief Executive of the Community Foundation, said: "As Shropshire’s only accredited community foundation, we’ve been working across the county since 2013, and it’s great to see the hard work of our dedicated team pay off. Tonight was all about celebrating our donors and supporters, ensuring that they receive the recognition that they deserve.”

Joseph Smith, Head of Business Development & Managed Philanthropy said: “Shropshire is a fantastic county and everywhere we go we meet people who want to help make things better for others. We’re inviting individuals, businesses, and organisations to get involved in these new initiatives and help shape the next chapter of community development in Shropshire."

The Community Foundation can be contacted at their Shrewsbury office on 01743 295900 or by e-mail at office@shropshire.foundation