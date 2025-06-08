Shawbury football club seek to stay open later for events and alcohol sales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shawbury United FC at Shawbury Sports and Recreation Centre have applied to stay open a little longer for events.

The proposed changes would impact the hours they can sell alcohol at the site and apply to events including indoor films, live and recorded music, and events at Christmas and New Year's Eve.

If approved, the club would be allowed to extend their closing time to 11.30pm, from 11pm, from Sunday to Thursday.

The site in Shawbury. Photo: Google

On Friday and Saturdays, the club would be able to stay open until midnight - an extension from 11.30pm.

As part of the process, the application is open to representations before the licencing team grants or denies the application.

Any person wishing to make representations must do so in writing to the licensing team on licensing@shropshire.gov.uk or to The Guildhall Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury SY3 8HQ by June 20.