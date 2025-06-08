Road closures as RAF Cosford Air Show 2025 welcomes thousands of visitors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With thousands descending on Cosford for the annual air show a number of road closures are in place.

Visitors have also been warned to expect rail disruption due to a shortage of train crew. You can read the full details about that here: RAF Cosford Air Show visitors face rail disruption after the show

The day will feature a host of stunning aircraft, including a display from the country's favourite aviation team, The Red Arrows.

Other displays include the spectacular Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning which will be making a special appearance.

Flying for the day begins at 11am and finishes at 5pm.

Here are the road closures:

Newport Road – Albrighton (By Fire Station)

Hours – 0700-1730

Pedestrians can walk along Newport Road to gain access to the A41 to go to

the air display but cannot stop and view from within the closure.

Newport Road – Jnc A41

Hours – 0700-1730

Pedestrians can walk along Newport Road to gain access to Albrighton but

cannot stop and view from within the closure. Access can be maintained to

the Garden Centre for staff only.

Rectory Road - North

Hours – 0700-1730

Access can be maintained to residents but no public parking or waiting.

Access can always be maintained to Rectory Care Home as this is not in the

exclusion zone. Pedestrians can walk along Rectory Road if they are

residents or visiting residents but cannot stop and view from within the

closure.

Rectory Road – South

Hours – 0700-1730

Access can be maintained to residents but no public parking or waiting.

Access can always be maintained to Rectory Care Home as this is not in the

exclusion zone. Pedestrians can walk along Rectory Road if they are

residents or visiting residents but cannot stop and view from within the

closure.

Green Lane North

Hours – 0700-1730

Access can be maintained for residents but no public parking or waiting.

Pedestrians cannot walk along Green Lane.

6. Green Lane South

Hours – 0700-1730

Access can be maintained for residents but no public parking or waiting.

Pedestrians cannot walk along Green Lane.

Bowling Green Lane North

Hours 0700-1730

Access can be maintained for residents but no public parking or waiting.

Pedestrians cannot walk along Bowling Green Lane.

Bowling Green Lane South

Hours 0700-1730

Access can be maintained for residents but no public parking or waiting.

Pedestrians cannot walk along Bowling Green Lane.

Kennel Lane

Hours 0700-1730

Access can be maintained for residents but no public parking or waiting.

Pedestrians cannot walk along Kennel Lane.