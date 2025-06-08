LIVE: The latest updates as RAF Cosford Air Show 2025 welcomes 50,000 visitors

A host of incredible aircraft including a highly anticipated display from The Red Arrows are among the highlights at this year's award-winning RAF Cosford Air Show which attracts more than 50,000 visitors.

Other displays include the spectacular Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning which will be making a special appearance.

Flying for the day begins at 11am and finishes at 5pm.

Those who were not lucky enough to get tickets can watch the proceedings online.

Here are the latest updates from the event.