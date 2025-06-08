Cosford Air Show visitors fuming as trains home cancelled at last-minute

Visitors to one of the Midlands' most popular summer events were left fuming after West Midlands Railway announced last-minute cancellations to train services home - because it couldn't get enough staff.

Around 50,000 people are expected to visit the Cosford Air show event between Telford and Wolverhampton today, with thousands of them expected to use public transport to get to and from the show.

However, on this morning - just two hours before the event was due to begin, West Midlands Railway announced that not enough staff had opted to work on the day, so only 'limited services' would be operating to take visitors home.

On X, the rail group announced: "Due to a late notice shortage of train crew, there will be limited services returning from the event.

"Queue times will be longer, and rail replacement buses will be operating. Please plan ahead and check before you travel. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The announcement sparked outrage from visitors, with many taking to the original post to leave their thoughts on sudden disruptions.

X user, Ian J. Fincher, said: "Why is this being announced over a day in advance?

"Clearly staff have not been properly booked or are planning to phone in sick in advance.

"It is excuse after excuse every day. Are you incapable of employing enough staff to cover? Are you incapable of employing enough staff to cover? Profit before people."

The rail group was already being criticised for the quality of the services on the line.

X used, Duncan Cushenan, who said: "Typical response from West Midlands Railway, a large local event is taking place that will cause a surge in rail travel leads to a reduction in rail capacity from the operator."

Adrian Lynch, another X user criticised the group for suggesting to 'plan ahead', saying that the services that visitors 'planned for' were then cancelled.

He said: "Plan ahead?!? People did because they were going to use the train and associated etc. You then cancel/reduce this planned service.

"What a load of rubbish. And you/the government wonder why people's default method is the car."

This year's Cosford event will treat visitors to a display of different aircraft, such as the red arrows, as well as a dogfighting performance by pilots using replica British, French and German World War One aircraft.

West Midlands Railway have been approached for comment.