46 magnificent pictures from RAF Cosford Air Show 2025 with planes whizzing and people having fun - see if you can spot someone you know...

Visitors from far and wide have been enjoy the spectacle of somersaulting planes, with many also grabbing pictures sitting in the cockpits of retired fighter jets during a day of great entertainment at RAF Cosford Air Show.

Star photographer Tim Thursfield has been on site capturing the action in the air and on the ground. See if you can spot someone you know...

The Red Arrows.

Red Arrows planes narrowly cross paths

Crowds were transfixed with the spectacle in the air

Families enjoyed displays, entertainment and a bite to eat at the event

Keeping an eye on things are sisters Danielle and Laura Bill.

Derek Herbert as Winston Churchill, with his wife Linda Herbert

A jet engine is inspected...

A Bird Dog flies above RAF Cosford

A P47D Thunderbolt soars above the crowd

The RAF Falcons put on a spectacular and colourful show

The crowds braved the rain at the RAF Cosford Air Show

A P47D Thunderbolt back on the ground

The Battle of Britain memorial flight at RAF Cosford