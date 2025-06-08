46 magnificent pictures from RAF Cosford Air Show 2025 with planes whizzing and people having fun - see if you can spot someone you know...
More than 50,000 people have been wowed as military aircraft has whizzed through the skies at the RAF Cosford Air Show.
Visitors from far and wide have been enjoy the spectacle of somersaulting planes, with many also grabbing pictures sitting in the cockpits of retired fighter jets during a day of great entertainment at RAF Cosford Air Show.
Star photographer Tim Thursfield has been on site capturing the action in the air and on the ground. See if you can spot someone you know...