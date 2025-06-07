Shropshire tea room slashes prices for pensioners - here's when and how much you can expect to pay
A Shropshire tea room is launching a new special weekly meal deal for pensioners to help them with the costs of everyday living.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From Monday., Natasha’s Tearooms, at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth's Low Town, will be offering a choice of two meals, plus a slice of homemade cake and a hot drink for just £10.
The offer will take place every Monday.
The scheme is being launched by tearooms owner Natasha Davis and her grandfather John Wood and Natasha says she hopes is will help local pensioners.
“The cost of living has gone up so much and some pensioners are having spend carefully,” said Natasha.
"We really hope our meal deal on Mondays will help, there will be a choice of sausage, eggs and chips or ham, eggs and chips, plus a hot drink and a slice of homemade cake for £10 per person.”
Natasha's Tearooms is located on the first floor of the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street Low Town, and it is open seven days a week from 10am to either 3pm or 4pm.