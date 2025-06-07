June - the month when Powys garden are at their best and pefect to visit

One of the beautiful views at Hurdley Hall

June is traditionally their busiest month when hundreds of gardens are at their best and are perfect places to visit.

On Saturday, June, 14 from 10am until 4pm there will be a combined opening of the established cottage garden at Llwynau Mawr Farm, Cwmdu, Crickhowell NP8 1RS and Maes Llechau, Cwmdu, Crickhowell NP8 1SB. It has borders, vegetables, a new woodland and a view of the Black Mountains. On Sunday 15 June from 12pm until 4pm, Plum Tree Cottage, Ffawyddog, Crickhowell NP8 1PY an organic cottage garden with raised vegetable beds will be open.

On Saturday and Sunday, June, 21 and 22 from 11am until 4pm Dolwen, Aberhossan, Machynlleth SY20 8SD is a first time opening for the National Garden Scheme, with roses, clematis, pots, chickens and beehives.

Open on Sunday, June, 22 from 11am until 5pm will be Hurdley Hall, Church Stoke, Montgomery SY15 6DY.

Described as ‘A glorious Welsh Garden’ by Country Life in 2022, it has topiary, herbaceous and mixed borders, ponds and a kitchen garden leading to 18 acres of Coronation Meadows, woodland and orchard. Visit in June for wildflower meadows, orchids and roses.

There are gardens by appointment too for details visit findagarden.ngs.org.uk