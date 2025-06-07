Nine much-missed businesses we have loved and lost in Shropshire - from Blockbuster to Debenhams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

These businesses form integral parts of our lives - we hold many memories of browsing through department stores, perhaps with our parents, or buying our first vinyl or CD with our own money.

And there is simply no doubt that these nine Shropshire businesses will ever be forgotten.

Have we missed a business on our list? Get in touch with our reporter Geha at geha.pandey@nationalworld.com to add to this list.

Blockbuster

Blockbuster in Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury.

The American company, which began as a home video rental shop and expanded to a multi-national chain offering video game rentals, DVD-by-mail, streaming, video on demand and more, announced nationwide closure in 2013 after it entered administration.

The Whitchurch site in Brownlow Street was one of the first in Shropshire to go - and was followed by outlets in Shrewsbury and Telford.

The Shrewsbury location, in Meole Brace Retail Park, became a state-of-the-art M&S.

Maddox

Maddox, Shrewsbury, in 1944. Photo from Shrewsbury historian David Trumper by David Woodhouse of Shrewsbury

This department store, on the corner of High Street and Pride Hill in Shrewsbury, was frequented plenty by people across the town - and the county.

It was said to have opened in 1862 and for more than a century, it was one of the finest stores around.

Customers were able to pick up anything they wanted and needed here.

After a number of years, it was taken over by Owen Owen in 1975.

The building, after Owen Owen entered administration in 2007, has since been home to several different retailers.