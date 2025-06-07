'It's fantastic that we can support this' - Councillors approve new additions to Market Drayton Carnival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton councillors have approved a series of requests for this year's event on Saturday, July 19, with preparations well under way.

Organisers have set their sights on a "bigger and better" event this year, and requested permission to utilise the Town Park for the carnival and the town council's premises licence for entertainment on the day.

A letter to the authority from organisers of the carnival said there will be a "couple of additions and changes" to this year's event in a bid to make it better than before.

Market Drayton Carnival 2024

Plans for the event include a street market between 9am and 5pm with a variety of stalls and food vendors.

The carnival has also been given permission to use the Buttercross area, Library Square and Arlon Square for stalls and entertainment, and for a stage to be installed next to the library.

Furthermore, a children's area is set to be held at the Town Park.

Market Drayton Carnival 2024. New mayor Tim Manton is pictured (left)

Organisers said the parade is planned to begin at 12pm and will take around an hour to complete. The start and finish location of the parade is yet to be finalised.

After Market Drayton Town Council signalled the green light and granted permission for the series of requests, Mayor Tim Manton said he is looking forward to the occasion next month.

"It's fantastic that we can support this, I am over the moon," he said.

"The Market Drayton Carnival is a primary event in the town. It is one that attracts people from outside of Market Drayton but also attracts the community of the town to come out in force.

Market Drayton Carnival 2024

"It is brilliant to see that the town comes together for the carnival.

"It has been in the wilderness for a number of years, but certainly last year it was a fantastic event and we hope this year that it will be another superb one.

"As a town council we are more than happy to support it and the volunteer organisers that put so much effort into it."