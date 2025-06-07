Every breath I take I'll be missing you and your bonkers, fruity flavours: yes, my last disposable vape has run out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It started years ago with Banana, then Banana Ice, then Bananarama.

Feeling nostalgic, I went for Full Fag flavour which led me to trying Wet Cigarette Nubs Off the Floor. Then My Little Pony's Tears and Barbie's Sweat flavours changed the game.

Classic Cherry Cola became a favourite but you needed to buy them before 3pm when all the schoolchildren would stampede to the shops and clear the shelves of disposable vapes.

On Sunday (June 1), throwaway vapes were banned and now all the cheap clearance ones bought last weekend are running out.

The Government has stuck its nose into millions of lives and banned a popular product which helps many get through yet another day of tedium and disappointment.

First they wrecked pubs by banning smoking in 2007. The disgusting revelation that without cigarette smoke, every pub stank of farts, paled into insignificance when boozers began disappearing entirely as smokers stayed at home to drink.

An alternative to the entire ban, which allowed pubs to have a designated smoking room, was on the table briefly but big breweries who had spent millions knocking their pubs into open-plan single rooms realised smaller, independent premises with snugs and bars would have an advantage, backed the full ban. Then last year a pub-crippling plan to ban smoking in beer gardens was announced, before thankfully being pulled.

In 2016 they took away 10-boxes of cigarettes, which any smoker will tell you led to more smoking because a 20-pack will disappear a lot quicker than two ten-boxes. This was whilst they allowed cigarette machines to sell 16 cigarettes in 20 boxes.

In May 2020 they banned menthol cigarettes, claiming children loved the fresh taste of mint. Mint-mad kids, everywhere. But someone in Parliament had not sealed the loopholes of the banning bill: the day after the ban there were suddenly new products on the shelf. There were mint-flavoured strips which could be popped in a normal box to make cancer sticks taste minty.

Even more worrying, a totally new product emerged: dual mint cigarellos. Not cigarettes, but cigar thingies, with a button to make them taste minty. And because they were not cigarettes, they came in a box of ten.

Furthermore, people quickly realised that if you peeled off the brown cigar paper, it tasted like a normal cigarette.

The cheapest tobacco product on the market, 10 for £7.49 cigarellos

And they cost £7.49, which meant there was a cheaper, mint-flavoured tobacco product on the shelves because of the ban of menthol cigarettes.

Well done Parliament: a classic example of unintended consequences of legislation.

All around us, we live with the unintended consequences of lazy legislation.

The multi-billion pound house in multiple occupation (HMO) and supported housing human misery industry is probably the most serious recent example of this phenomenon. One line in an amendment to a housing bill to help the most vulnerable people in the country turned ruthless landlords into multi-millionaires and changed entire communities by replacing families with houses of single men.