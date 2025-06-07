Cosford Air Show: Met Office weather forecast as RAF Cosford gears up for spectacular air show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sold-out Cosford Air Show 2025 takes place tomorrow (Sunday, June 8) with a line-up of spectacular aircraft providing displays in the air and on the ground.

While the weather is important for show-goers to prepare for the day out, it has significant implications for some of the displays planned.

The Met Office did issue a Yellow warning over thunderstorms for Shropshire and the West Midlands today (Saturday, June 7) but fortunately the weather experts say there are no weather warnings for tomorrow.

The current weather forecast is for a bright day, with showers, turning breezy in the afternoon.

The forecast is for a varying 40 to 70 per cent chance of light showers between 10am and 5pm.

Temperatures are set to rise to 16°, with wind gusts rising from 15mph at 5am to up to 36mph at around 3pm in the afternoon.

What is happening at Cosford Air Show 2025?

The day will feature a host of stunning aircraft, including a display from the country's favourite aviation team, The Red Arrows.

Other displays include the spectacular Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning which will be making a special appearance.

Flying for the day begins at 11am and finishes at 5pm, with the show set to provide an up-to-date schedule from 8am tomorrow, Sunday, June 8.

Those who were not lucky enough to get tickets can watch the proceedings online.

There has been one confirmation this morning that the historic Great War Display Team are unable to attend the show due to the weather today.

A post shared on the air show's official social media page explained: "Sadly the team had had to cancel our appearance at RAF Cosford tomorrow. We are very disappointed but the weather has unfortunately made things rather difficult to get there today and the forecast winds for tomorrow are outside the aircraft’s limits.

"We wish Cosford a great day tomorrow and hope we can make it happen next year."

For those not at the air show wanting to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows as they fly across the county, check the following guide.

The Red Arrows will feature at tomorrow's show. Picture: Tim Thursfield.

*The aircraft will depart Liverpool Airport at 2.59pm, travelling south towards Malpas for 3.03pm.

It's estimated they will then be northwest of Eccleshall - over Knighton and Ellerton - for 3.06pm.

They will be northwest of Newport, over Harper Adams University and Edgmond, at around 3.08pm.

Within the minute they will be northeast of Telford, over Lilleshall and Sheriffhales, before arriving at Cosford for the display at around 3.10pm.

At around 3.34pm, the team will leave Cosford and travel towards Brewood and Gailey over Penkridge.

It's estimated they will be north of Uttoxeter at around 3.37pm then south of Sutton on Trent at 3.43pm before arriving at RAF Waddington at 3.45pm.