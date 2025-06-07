Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner thanks volunteers at special celebration event

The event, titled ‘Celebrating Our Volunteers – A Morning with the Commissioner’, brought together volunteers from across the six schemes coordinated by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC). It was an opportunity to say thank you and recognise the vital role volunteers play in making policing more transparent, inclusive, and accountable.

Guests heard from both the Police and Crime Commissioner and Chief Inspector Jenna Jones, followed by an open question and answer session where volunteers were invited to share their views and experiences.

The morning also included a special presentation to Hugh Pattrick, who is stepping down after an incredible 25 years of voluntary service. In recognition of this milestone, a Commitment and Service Award was presented on behalf of the OPCC.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “It was a real pleasure, spending time with so many of our committed volunteers and having the opportunity to thank them in person. Whether supporting custody inspections, providing victim feedback, or offering independent advice, every volunteer contributes to a better, more open police service.

It was particularly special to recognise the outstanding contribution of Hugh Pattrick. His 25 years of service is truly inspiring and a testament to the lasting impact volunteers can make.”

Reflecting on his time as a volunteer, Hugh recalled his very first visit as an Independent Custody Visitor in the old Brecon police station. “They had no detainees,” he said, smiling. “I’d started off as a social worker in South Wales, where you visited on your own, not in pairs like we do now.”

He spoke of how the scheme had developed over the years, saying: “It has become more professional, and the training has increased. Things are continually evolving, and the interest in human rights has really kept my interest going.”

As he said his goodbyes, Hugh added: “Can I thank everybody, I shall miss you all. I’m happy to have served for all these years.”

Volunteers involved with the OPCC support a range of schemes, including Independent Custody Visiting, Animal Welfare Visitors, the Quality Assurance Panel, Victim Engagement Forum, Youth Ambassadors, and the Independent Advisory Group.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer with the OPCC, visit: www.dyfedpowys-pcc.org.uk/en/accountability-and-scrutiny/volunteers