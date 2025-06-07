Ambulance, fire and police scrambled to A49 crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident, which involved two vehicles, took place shortly before 2.30am today - Saturday, June 7.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent two crews to the scene of the crash, on the A49 and Painsbrook Lane in Hadnall.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and the police were also in attendance.

The initial call to the fire service had said people could be trapped, but an update said that on arrival there was no one stuck in either vehicle.

Fire crews worked to make the vehicles safe and declared a stop to the incident at 3am.