A rescue dog which bit a postman and a police community support officer, has an allergy to uniforms, its Powys owner said

Border Collie Rex was said to have bitten two people between October 29 2024 and January 27, 2025 at Llanidloes.

Elizabeth Angela Pavry admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerous and was not kept under proper control, when she appeared via a video link at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She agreed to keep Rex under proper control at all times at the hearing.

The 73 year-old of Coed y Llan signed the contingent destruction order proposed by Dyfed Powys Police with the conditions that Rex is fitted with a muzzle, is always on a lead in public places, must be kept away from visitors to her home and she must ensure that he does not escape from her house or garden.

Prosecuting, Ms Nia Jones for Dyfed Powys Police said Ms Pavry, who appeared via video link, had been supportive and co-operative during their investigation.

She said Rex is a rescue dog and Ms Pavry is doing her best by him but there has been two incident and the police felt action needed to be taken.

Ms Jones said Ms Pavry had written letters of apology to the postman and the officer who were bitten.

Ms Pavry said she did not like parts in the documents where it was said Rex’s history was unknown and she was not a responsible owner.

She said: “Rex has always been marvellous with babies, young children, teenagers and the disabled. My dog trainer found out that he is allergic to uniforms.

“For just over 50 years I have looked after about 36 dogs, they were all rescue dogs and were abused and I have rehabilitated them and so I am something of an expert.”

Ms Pavry agreed to the order and will also have to pay £284 costs.