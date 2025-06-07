39-year-old posed as teenager for disgusting sex chat with what he believed was a 12-year-old girl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mark Buchinger, from Bridge Lane, Hanwood, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week after admitting two charges.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to attempting to cause or incite a girl under 13 into sexual activity, and attempting to cause or incite a girl aged 13 to 15 into sexual activity.

Both offences took place in July 2023.

The court head that Buchinger's depraved activities had been detected by an undercover police officer - posing online as a 12-year-old girl called 'Phoebe'.

The officer had set up a profile, with an avatar of a cartoon girl, on the app 'Chat Avenue', which is intended for teenagers.

Simon Parry, prosecuting, explained how Buchinger initiated contact and then detailed how the conversation 'escalated' - instigated by the defendant - and was moved onto the Snapchat app.

After he was arrested over the offences police searched both of Buchinger's mobile phones and found he had also been talking to a profile belonging to what appeared to be a 14-year-old girl on the 'Kik' app.