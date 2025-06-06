'We know there's never an ideal time' - Motorists in Shrewsbury thanked for patience as end of major roadworks nears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Grid has installed new high voltage cabling within the public highway via a route between a substation at Preston Street and the substation located under The Darwin Centre on Raven Meadows.

A section of the cable has been laid between Howard Street and Meadow Place and along Castle Foregate/Castle Gates to connect up to the substation on Raven Meadows.

Shropshire Council agreed for the works to take place in advance of its planned resurfacing work at Castle Foregate/Castle Gates at the end of the station gyratory improvements.

The major cable reinforcement scheme has brought about a lane closure on Castle Foregate as well as the installation of temporary traffic lights on Castle Foregate on its junctions with Howard Street and Cross Street, and Smithfield Road.

Traffic busy in Shrewsbury mainly due to the disruption of the Shrewsbury Gyratory.

National Grid said the works on Castle Foregate are due to be completed today (June 6). However, the work on Castle Gates and Meadow Place remain ongoing and are now due to be completed on June 13.

This work was scheduled to be completed by today, but delays were caused by engineering difficulties onsite.

A National Grid electricity distribution spokesperson said: "We would like to thank motorists in Shrewsbury for their patience as we complete a reinforcement scheme near the railway station. There has been a slight delay in work, now due to be completed on June 13.

"We are continuing to work closely with Shropshire Council to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

"We know there's never an ideal time for roadworks, but this scheme will improve the resilience and reliability of the local electricity network, while ensuring it can meet new and future demand."