Volunteer organisation that bailed out flooded Telford football ground wants to revive wartime 'Civil Defence' movement

Last year the Joint Civil Aid Corps (JCAC) deployed its own tender engine to help pump out water from AFC Telford United's stadium in Wellington after torrential rainfall in September.

The group at AFC Telford last year

The group, a registered charity based in Mid Wales but covering Shropshire and the wider area, provides assistance to support emergency services.

The little-known group is a national organisation of around 600 volunteers that was set up in 2015 and has bases up and down the country.

Now, in the wake of the war in Ukraine and further uncertainty across the globe, it is hoping to revive the 'Civil Defence', a volunteer initiative established during the Second World War that responded to wartime emergencies, particularly those involving air raids.

Philip Martin, commander for Wales at JCAC said: “In the wake of the Strategic Defence Review, one message is clear: resilience is no longer just a military matter - it’s a national one.

“That’s why we’re working to revive Civil Defence – a people-powered initiative to support emergency response, protect infrastructure, and strengthen community preparedness across the UK.

“We’re training volunteers, building local capacity and are ready to serve but we can’t do it alone. We’re calling on journalists, policymakers, and citizens to join the conversation and help us bring Civil Defence back into the national spotlight.”

Anybody that wishes to get involved is invited to contact the organisation at enquiries@jcac.org.uk.