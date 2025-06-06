Traditional fete and scarecrow competition returns to picturesque village near Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wrockwardine Village Fete, in the picturesque village just west of Wellington, will return on Saturday, June 14.

The event, which is held in the gardens of Church Farm opposite St Peter's Church, will feature musical performances by Wellington Brass Band.

A range of entertainment is also planned, including a puppet show, traditional stalls, tombola and refreshments.

A previous year's entry into Wrockwardine's scarecrow competition. Photo: Andy Udall Photography

In the lead-up to the event, residents of Wrockwardine and nearby Allscott Meads have been asked to participate in the annual scarecrow competition, which sees dozens of scarecrows decorate the gardens of local homes.

As well as the scarecrow competition the fete will feature a cut rose competition and a children's art competition, with entries to be displayed in St Peter's Church.

The fete will run from 2pm, with the marching band setting off through the village from 1.45pm.

Those with queries are asked to contact Sue Daborn via email, on sue.daborn@btinternet.com.