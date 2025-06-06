Telford College students deliver £1,000 boost to Severn Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was presented to the charity’s community fundraiser Phil Haigh, at the college’s Wellington campus.

Jodie Allen, the college’s learner manager for hair, beauty and catering, said: “This was a real collective effort across all of our departments.

“We held a Severn Hospice pamper day, a cake bake sale which raised an incredible £750, and our students also completed hair and beauty treatments where all the funds were donated to charity.”

Phil Haigh said: "Huge thanks to the students at Telford College for their incredible generosity and kindness.

“It is because of fundraisers like them that we can provide compassionate care and support to so many local people who are living with incurable illness. We can't wait to hear what other fundraising events they have planned."