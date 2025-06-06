Shropshire Council flies Pride flag at offices ahead of celebrations around the county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

June is Pride Month, and to mark the occasion, Shropshire Council has taken the opportunity to publicise and promote the "efforts of community activists", activities and events.

The authority announced that it will fly the rainbow flag from its offices at The Guildhall and at Shrewsbury Library throughout the month.

Shropshire Council leader Heather Kidd flying The Pride Flag at The Guildhall. Picture: Shropshire Council

Oswestry Pride will take place this Saturday (June 7) and include a parade. The parade will begin at Cae Glas Park and travel through the town.

Then Bridgnorth Pride will take place the following Saturday, June 14. People are being invited to meet by the Cliff Railway Top Station at 12pm before a parade around Castle Walk and into the castle grounds.

Shrewsbury Pride takes place outside of Pride Month and is scheduled for Saturday, September 27 this year.

Leader of Shropshire Council, Heather Kidd, posed outside the authority's offices with the Pride flag.

She said: "In Shropshire, we join in locally with celebrations of difference and diversity. As a council, it is important for us to show respect for difference, and to show our support through the flying of the rainbow flag.

"I would like to congratulate local community Pride event organisers for their efforts across our county, during this month and later in the year, and wish them every success.

"If you are in Shrewsbury, you will also see the rainbow flag flying from Shrewsbury Library. This was put up on June 1, and was a kind donation. We will have our main rainbow flag, which has been in use for more than five years now, flying from June 6 to 16."